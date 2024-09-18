BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

