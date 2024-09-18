Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 27th

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.58 million during the quarter.

About Boston Pizza Royalties

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

