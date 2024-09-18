Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BPF.UN opened at C$17.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.17. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.45 and a 52-week high of C$17.69. The company has a market cap of C$374.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
