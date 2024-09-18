Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BPF.UN opened at C$17.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.17. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.45 and a 52-week high of C$17.69. The company has a market cap of C$374.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Dividend History for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)

