Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $35,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $279.41 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.94.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.