Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $17.84 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $366.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

