Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $74.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $74,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.04.

NYSE:HD opened at $383.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $380.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.82 and its 200 day moving average is $353.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

