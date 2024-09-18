Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 501,126 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 501,126 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $68,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

