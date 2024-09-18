Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1,337.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 153,414 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

