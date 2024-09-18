Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Realty Income by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.59.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

