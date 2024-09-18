Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 192 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $110,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $610.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.77. The company has a market cap of $232.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

