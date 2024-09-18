Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 99,023 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,023 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.