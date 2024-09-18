Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $24,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,819,000. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.