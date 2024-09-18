Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.35. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,917,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.30% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

