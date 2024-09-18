Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.60

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BPT opened at GBX 379 ($5.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 290.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.79. Bridgepoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 391.20 ($5.17). The firm has a market cap of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,700.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

BPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.10) price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bridgepoint Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 259 ($3.42) to GBX 358 ($4.73) in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

