Brokers Issue Forecasts for Caleres, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Caleres by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Caleres by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

