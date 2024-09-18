Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of USAT opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.