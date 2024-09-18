Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

