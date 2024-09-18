CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading Up 4.3%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.33. 13,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 249,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

CRGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

