Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $41.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 7.6% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

