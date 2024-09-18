Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $569.69. The stock has a market cap of $488.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

