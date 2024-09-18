Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 408 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 77,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

