Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 101,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 95,471 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.