CCLA Investment Management Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.8% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $118,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of INTU opened at $644.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $636.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.29. The stock has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
