CCLA Investment Management Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,251 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $128,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.