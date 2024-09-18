Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Buys 750 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 113.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 0.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,760,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,545,000 after acquiring an additional 170,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $805.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $887.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $943.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

