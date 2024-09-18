Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GS opened at $485.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.99 and its 200 day moving average is $452.97. The company has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

