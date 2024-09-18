Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTHR

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 3.9 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.