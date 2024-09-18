Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CTHR
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 3.9 %
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.