China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

China National Building Material Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBUMY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115. China National Building Material has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

About China National Building Material

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.