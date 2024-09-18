China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1636 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CAOVY opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $10.69.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
