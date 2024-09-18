Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,757,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 7,113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 852.5 days.

Shares of CFTLF remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

