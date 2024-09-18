Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,757,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 7,113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 852.5 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
Shares of CFTLF remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.87.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
