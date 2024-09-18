Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,837.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,531 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

