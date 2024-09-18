Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

NYSE CHD opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

