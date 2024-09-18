Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

