Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Lauren States Sells 309 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $241.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.80 and a 200 day moving average of $216.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $247.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $87,074,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,361,000 after buying an additional 248,240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $42,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 264,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,124,000 after acquiring an additional 127,498 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

