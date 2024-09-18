Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Lauren States Sells 309 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $241.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.80 and a 200 day moving average of $216.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $247.52.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Harbors
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.