Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,310,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 41,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,906,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,794,000 after buying an additional 5,621,797 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $117,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,374,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,741,000 after purchasing an additional 410,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.97. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

