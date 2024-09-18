Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Climb Global Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Climb Global Solutions by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Climb Global Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLMB opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13. Climb Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $436.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.27 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 3.73%. Research analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

