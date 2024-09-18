CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Takes $6.91 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,000. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises 0.6% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $118.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $9,878,762.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,876,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,494,983.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $457,493.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,566.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $9,878,762.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,876,284 shares in the company, valued at $709,494,983.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,946 shares of company stock worth $69,260,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.