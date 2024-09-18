Compass (NYSE:COMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.47

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 4063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Compass Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $46,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,758,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,758,503.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock worth $56,222,967. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Stories

