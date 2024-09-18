Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,041,200 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 928,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 694.1 days.

Computershare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMSQF opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Computershare has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

