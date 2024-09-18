Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,041,200 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 928,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 694.1 days.
Computershare Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMSQF opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Computershare has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $18.80.
Computershare Company Profile
