Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Constellation Software Trading Down 1.0 %

Constellation Software stock opened at $3,187.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,094.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,872.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,922.30 and a 52 week high of $3,423.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 6.47%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

