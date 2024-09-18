Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Greg Washer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of CPSS opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.00. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

