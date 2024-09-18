Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Greg Washer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance
Shares of CPSS opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.00. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
