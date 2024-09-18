Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,101,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,036,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,203.4 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
CTTAF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $86.93.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
