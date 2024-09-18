Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,101,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,036,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,203.4 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

CTTAF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $86.93.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

