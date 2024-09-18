Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of CLM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 213,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,903. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452,790 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth $143,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

