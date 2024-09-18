Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of CLM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 213,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,903. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.