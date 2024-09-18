Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Update

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 794,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credit Saison Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSASF remained flat at C$19.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.36. Credit Saison has a 52 week low of C$19.89 and a 52 week high of C$19.89.
Credit Saison Company Profile
