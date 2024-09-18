Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Update

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 794,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSASF remained flat at C$19.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.36. Credit Saison has a 52 week low of C$19.89 and a 52 week high of C$19.89.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

