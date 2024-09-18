Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Announces Dividend of $1.74

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.7449 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.36.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.