Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Announces Dividend of $1.74

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.7449 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.36.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
Shares of SLVO stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
