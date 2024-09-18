Critical Comparison: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MeiraGTx and Big Cypress Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $8.12 million 33.81 -$84.03 million ($1.17) -3.65 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Big Cypress Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MeiraGTx and Big Cypress Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 426.93%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -1,146.81% -152.82% -56.41% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

