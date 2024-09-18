Critical Survey: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) vs. Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of IBEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 5.57% 20.23% 10.68% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 2 2 0 2.50 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IBEX and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

IBEX currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.27%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Volatility & Risk

IBEX has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IBEX and Paranovus Entertainment Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $508.57 million 0.65 $31.58 million $1.53 12.49 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $6.54 million 1.02 -$10.13 million N/A N/A

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Summary

IBEX beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

