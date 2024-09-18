CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,173,285.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total value of $3,028,794.23.

On Friday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $2,094,987.52.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $268.72 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 507.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

