CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $265.00 and last traded at $265.77. Approximately 662,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,287,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.72.

Specifically, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

