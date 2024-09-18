crvUSD (CRVUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $70.66 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 70,826,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,826,943 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 70,824,771.8549369. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99781325 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $6,528,304.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

